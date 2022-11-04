Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has lead to the arrest of Kaven T. Eder on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow was charged with the following:

Three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old

One count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

KSP began the investigation after discovering the suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, authorities said.

During a search of Eder’s home in Glasgow on Nov. 3authorities say equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Eder was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.