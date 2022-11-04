Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow
Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An undercover investigation by the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch has lead to the arrest of Kaven T. Eder on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old
  • One count of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old.

KSP began the investigation after discovering the suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, authorities said.

During a search of Eder’s home in Glasgow on Nov. 3authorities say equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

These charges are Class-C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison.

Eder was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center healthcare worker's baby boom.
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center experiencing very own ‘baby boom’
Clarksville Police Department asked for help with locating missing woman, Melissa Black
Clarksville Police Department ask for help with locating a missing woman

Latest News

U.S. Senate Race 2022
U.S. Senate Race: Rand Paul
Amberly Bush, Orchestra Director at Barren County High School not only enriches the lives of...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush
BG couple wins lottery
One local BG woman has come out as winning a $2 million lottery prize
VFTH: Support helped Margaret Munday overcome challenges as first black student at WKU
VFTH: Support helped Margaret Munday overcome challenges as first black student at WKU