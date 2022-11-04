Bowling Green makes it to the KHSSA Volleyball Semifinals for the first time in school history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples pulled out the comeback win, 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-13, 15-9), against the McCracken County Lady Mustangs, after trailing 2-0, making history as they advance to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Bowling Green came into the game after another five-set special when they beat Elizabethtown in the opening round, while McCracken County swiftly handled North Oldham 3-1.

Bowling Green scored the first three points before the Lady Mustangs scored their first. But after that, it became a back-and-forth affair before the Lady Mustangs went on a run that put them up 24-16. BG was able to score two more points before sophomore Addison Hart put the set away, giving McCracken the 1-0 lead.

In the second set, it was a close contest for the entirety of the set with neither team gaining more than a three-point advantage. The score was 24-23 Lady Mustangs when senior Caroline Sivills made it a 2-0 game in favor of McCracken.

The third set changed the game completely.

With their backs against the wall, the Lady Purples extended the game with Amirra Bailey tapping it over, and the lady mustangs were unable to respond. Bowling Green pulled out the third set winning 25-18.

In the 4th set, BG put on a clinic, scoring the first 11 out of 12 points, and completely dominating the set 25-13.

BG jumped up to an 11-8 lead. The Lady Mustangs set up Hart, as they were doing the whole game, but it sailed out of bounds, forcing McCracken to take a timeout. Bowling Green would go up 14-9 as senior setter Kaia Barnett set up senior outside hitter Elizabeth Maglinger for the tip over the net and the win.

Bowling green pulled out the comeback 3-to-2 and will move on to the semifinals for the first time in school history. They will play against the Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs. That match will be Friday morning at 11 a.m. C.T.

