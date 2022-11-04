Clarksville Police Department ask for help with locating a missing woman

CLARKSVILLE, TN. (WBKO) - The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help in locating Melissa Black.

Black was reported missing on Oct. 25 by her sister when she hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 18. She was last seen at her residence on Lillian Drive. Black is described as a 41-year-old, 5 foot 7, white female that weighs around 185 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes. No clothing description was provided. Black could be in a 2014 White Ford Explorer with a Tennessee tag (BHG-7422).

If anyone sees her or knows of her whereabouts, call 911. Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Billotte at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5694.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.