FAA considers regulating seat sizes on airplanes

The FAA is considering whether to stop airlines from making seats smaller. (Source: CNN)
By Pete Muntean
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are fed up with tiny seats on airplanes and have flooded the Federal Aviation Administration with complaints in hopes the government will do something to fix the shrinking seats.

Flying was supposed to be about luxury, but these days legroom is shrinking as passengers are getting larger.

Now, the FAA is considering whether to stop airlines from making seats smaller.

The agency is under a congressional mandate to study whether seat size could slow an evacuation, but in 26,000 public comments, many focused on comfort.

“The idea is that the more people you can jam into a plane, the more money you’ll make,” Flyers Rights president Paul Hudson said.

Hudson says airlines are trying to squeeze out more profit.

This week, six U.S. senators told the FAA to act urgently and not “wait for seats to get any smaller.”

Flyers Rights proposes a minimum of 32 inches of legroom and seats that are wider – dimensions it says would fit 90% of Americans.

In its comment to the FAA, the airline industry’s top lobby said it will not compromise on safety and told the government to stay out of regulating passenger comfort.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center healthcare worker's baby boom.
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center experiencing very own ‘baby boom’
Clarksville Police Department asked for help with locating missing woman, Melissa Black
Clarksville Police Department ask for help with locating a missing woman

Latest News

Railroad crossing
$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements
The string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record
FILE - The 'now hiring' signs are everywhere. U.S. employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in...
US employers keep hiring briskly even in face of rate hikes
Don't forget to fall back this weekend! Daylight saving time ends Sunday. (CNN)
Health Minute: Don't lose sleep over daylight saving time ending
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified