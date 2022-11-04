A fantastic Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday! This morning looks quiet with temperatures in the upper 50s and clear skis to start.

Afternoon temperatures could break a record today. The record high is 82, which was set in 1946. We’re tracking a high of 80, but if we get enough sunshine and southerly winds we COULD exceed those expectations! By Saturday, a weakening frontal system arrives in our region. This spreads clouds and showers into South-Central KY. Rain from this system won’t amount to all that much (generally less than .50″). The WIND will be the bigger story, gusting at times over 40 mph Saturday! Wind relaxes Saturday night and showers dissipate Sunday morning.

Unseasonably warm weather lingers well into next week. Highs remain in the 70s each day Monday through Thursday with lows mainly in the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy and warm. High 80. Low 60. Winds S at 13 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Breezy. High 70. Low 53. Winds S at 20 mph, gusts near 40 mph.

SUNDAY: A stray shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. High 73. Low 58. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 42

Record High Today: 85 (1946)

Record Low Today: 20 (1954)

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:47 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: T (-0.34″)

So Far This Year: 36.71″ (-5.67″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

