Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon.

On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon.

Detectives launched a death investigation with the assistance of the Barren County Coroner’s Office and The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On November 3, 2022, detectives located and arrested Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, age 45 of Glasgow, for the murder.

Bennett was charged with murder and more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is still ongoing.

Bennett was taken to the Barren County Jail.

