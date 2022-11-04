Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder

Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A woman has been arrested for the death of Glasgow resident, Michael O Logsdon.

On July 13, 2022, the Criminal Investigation Division of the Glasgow Police Department received a complaint regarding suspicious circumstances surrounding the recent death of Logsdon.

Detectives launched a death investigation with the assistance of the Barren County Coroner’s Office and The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On November 3, 2022, detectives located and arrested Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, age 45 of Glasgow, for the murder.

Bennett was charged with murder and more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation is still ongoing.

Bennett was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow
Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

salute to vets
Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend
Atalla event
Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th
Railroad crossing
$2.2M will go toward railroad crossing improvements
Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow
Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges