Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Amberly Bush

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Music is a universal language that can be enjoyed by everyone. In education, music can enrich the lives of students.

Amberly Bush, Orchestra Director at Barren County High School not only enriches the lives of her students in school, but she is also there to help them any way she can. Over the past decade, she has created opportunities in the arts through her strings program.

“[She] is by far one of the top-of-the-line orchestra instructors. Not only is she here for the kids during school hours, she’s for the kids after hours and even on weekends,” said Michele England, a grandparent of one of Bush’s students.

Bush believes that her students are the best in the state because they work hard developing their skills, but her joy is found when her students perform for the community.

“We have family members, community members that are moved to tears during their performance and that has nothing to do with me,” she said.

She attributes her students’ success to their talent and passion for music, but her students say that Bush is their inspiration.

“She’s not only helped me grow as a musician, but she’s helped me grow as a person and I can truly say that I’ve gained confidence in myself because of her and I’m truly thankful for her and what she does for the students at Barren County High School,” said Rheana Britt, a senior that serves as the orchestra’s Concert Master.

Her students and their families are not the only ones that admire Bush’s passion and dedication.

“Ms. Bush has a unique way of developing strong relationships with her students through music and drama. She is a dynamic arts educator using her role as the orchestra teacher to support the social and emotional learning needs of students through music,” said Glenna Gardner, Drama Instructor at BCHS.

Amy Irwin, Principal of Barren County High School describes Bush as a student-centered educator that has set a high bar.

“The talent that is developed in the orchestra program is second to none and we are extremely proud of Ms. Amberly Bush for serving students and building an outstanding program that showcases their talent,” she said.

Everyone that spoke of Bush mentioned how she gives each child courage and is available to them any time, no matter what.

She is not only their teacher, but a trusted and valuable member of the Barren County community.

“I know how lucky I am. I know how rare they are and every day they make me want to be a better teacher and challenge me. I hope that I can challenge them and teach them half as much as they’ve taught me,” said Bush.

