Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall.

The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for us to celebrate and recognize three important individuals in our state,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said in a press release.

President Caboni congratulated this year’s inductees and thanked all teachers for their work that extends beyond the classroom.

“To all our teachers and administrators here with us today, thank you,” he said. “Thank you for teaching. Thank you for inspiring. Thank you for leading. Thank you for protecting. Thank you for caring. And thank you for changing lives.”

The newest Hall of Fame inductees were honored and humbled by the recognition.

“It’s an amazing honor. It’s unbelievable,” LaRue County High School teacher Katy Cecil said. She noted that teaching is a family business. Both of her parents were teachers, as were four of their five children. Cecil’s husband and their daughter also teach.

“To think about the legacy of education that’s in my family. You add it all up and it’s over 150 years of teaching,” she said.

Addie Henry, who retired in 1996 after teaching for 28 years in Breathitt County, said her selection to the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame came as a total surprise.

“I was absolutely delighted and very surprised. I felt both honored and humbled,” Henry said.

Carolyn Johnson and Douglas Pace, the children of Wilma Pace, said their mother would have been humble and grateful. Pace, who taught for 29 years, died in 2012.

“I think she would say she’s accepting this for all the teachers in Kentucky,” Douglas Pace said. “She was such an active member of the Kentucky Education Association and I think she would say she’s accepting this award on behalf of all the teachers in the state.”

Jamie Link, Secretary of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet said “Each of these inductees excelled in their profession and possessed the remarkable ability to empower each of their students and set them on the path to success. We salute them and all the teachers throughout the Commonwealth.”

State Sen. Mike Wilson thanked all teachers for the jobs they do. “The most important job that we have in the state and in the United States is that of a teacher,” he said.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman offered congratulations through a video message and noted the vital role teachers play in Kentucky’s economic future. “We need great teachers now more than ever,” she said. “The Commonwealth is experiencing an economic boom like never before. We must have a workforce that meets this moment.”

