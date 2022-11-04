Lady Purples volleyball falls in Final Four, bringing historic season to a close

(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
(Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples volleyball team made history as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The Lady Purples took on the Dunbar Bulldogs with the berth to the state championship on the line.

Bowling Green came out firing in the first set keeping the Bulldogs at arm’s length and took the first set 25 to 18.

Unfortunately for Bowling Green, this would be their final set win of the season. Dunbar locked in from there and dominated the second set 25 to 16.

In the third, Bowling Green kept it close as long as they could before the Bulldogs pulled it out 25 to 21.

In the fourth and final set, Bowling Green pulled within one before Dunbar scored the last two points to win the game and advance to the championship.

The Lady Purples amazing season ends with a 39-3 record.

In conclusion to the match, both senior setter Kaia Barnett and senior outside hitter Lily-Kate Carver were named to the All-Tournament team.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow
Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Stansbury holds preseason student appreciation bash at his home
Stansbury holds preseason student appreciation bash at his home
Bowling green pulled out the comeback 3-to-2 and will move on to the semifinals for the first...
Bowling Green makes it to the KHSSA Volleyball Semifinals for the first time in school history
McCracken County vs Bowling Green 2022 Volleyball State Quarterfinals
McCracken County vs Bowling Green 2022 Volleyball State Quarterfinals
WKU men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury invites all students to his home for a preseason...
Stansbury holds preseason student appreciation bash