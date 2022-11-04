Lady Purples volleyball falls in Final Four, bringing historic season to a close

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Lady Purples volleyball team made history as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The Lady Purples took on the Dunbar Bulldogs with the berth to the state championship on the line.

Bowling Green came out firing in the first set keeping the Bulldogs at arm’s length and took the first set 25 to 18.

Unfortunately for Bowling Green, this would be their final set win of the season. Dunbar locked in from there and dominated the second set 25 to 16.

In the third, Bowling Green kept it close as long as they could before the Bulldogs pulled it out 25 to 21.

In the fourth and final set, Bowling Green pulled within one before Dunbar scored the last two points to win the game and advance to the championship.

The Lady Purples amazing season ends with a 39-3 record.

In conclusion to the match, both senior setter Kaia Barnett and senior outside hitter Lily-Kate Carver were named to the All-Tournament team.

