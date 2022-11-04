Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”(Walmart/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back by popular demand this holiday season.

The sweet treat debuted last year when Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie teamed up to turn the fan-favorite snack into an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”

For the second year in a row, pints will be available exclusively at Walmart starting Nov. 1 and will cost $2.50.

According to a press release, since the ice cream sold out quickly last year, Little Debbie is doubling up on the number of pints shipped to all Walmart stores this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center healthcare worker's baby boom.
Kentucky Skin Cancer Center experiencing very own ‘baby boom’

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers, speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial
salute to vets
Salute to our veterans & Soldiers Event taking place next weekend
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
Atalla event
Atalla Plastic Surgery is hosting their 21st Annual Fall Beauty Event Nov. 7th to 11th