Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Some scammers may reach you through phone calls or text messages, but this one specifically gets to you best in a white truck.

For the last month or so, community members of the Avalton area have been reporting a man who has been claiming to seal driveways.

His name is Justin Michael Tinker and is in his early twenties.

He is not licensed or insured as a contractor in Warren Co., but thats not all that Tinker has been up to.

From what concerned citizens have reported, Tinker would convince customers to hand over cash prior to completing the job and in turn not have to charge them tax.

Tinker would then take the cash without completing the job.

“He told one person that if they paid in cash that they didn’t have to pay the taxes on the project, so he’s trying to get money up front, he’s trying to get cash, and he’s saying that he works with or is associated with reputable businesses in town,” said Holly Warren, the executive director of the Contractors Licensing Board.

The Warren County Contractors Licensing Board and police department have been trying to locate the man to charge him for his recent violations.

Once the licensing board posted about the situation on their Facebook, six different people called in to explain how Tinker had either offered his services or stopped by their homes to do so.

According to a website called, “They arrested me,” Tinker has been arrested twice in the past two years.

“He filled the cracks and then he didn’t go any further, he didn’t do the sealant. He said that he had paid him to do it all and so he said ‘I’ve got a business associate- I’ve got to go get more product.’ He then left and he blocked the guy’s number,” explained the executive director.

The executive director of the contractors licensing board says, if you ever want to double check the legitimacy of any contractors in our area, you can always visit their website, Facebook page or call them at (270)-781-3530.

Other than protecting yourself and your family from a scam, she says to also keep a lookout for Justin Michael Tinker in the meantime.

