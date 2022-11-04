Stansbury holds preseason student appreciation bash

WKU men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury invites all students to his home for a preseason...
WKU men's basketball head coach Rick Stansbury invites all students to his home for a preseason bash(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All WKU students were invited to men’s basketball head coach Rick Stansbury’s home on Thursday for a preseason student appreciation bash.

Food was served by the players, there was a live DJ, and it was an all-around welcoming atmosphere to meet and hang out with the team

WKU sophomore Mia Morales said, “I’ve only been to this once as you can see because I’m a sophomore, and I feel like it’s been a really good turnout. A lot of people are here. A lot of people seem happy and like they’re enjoying it.”

Students got the opportunity to come out and enjoy an exclusive experience.

Cole Nash, a freshman at WKU, said, “It’s been really unique. I was just sitting here thinking about how I like couldn’t imagine any other college having this kind of opportunity to meet and be so up close and personal with D1 players and have them serve you food and stuff. It’s been really unique and it’s been a good time.”

This is the first time this event has made way since COVID. Head coach Rick Stansbury opened this year’s bash to all of WKU and says this is an opportunity to give back to those who support them.

“I think most, most people who attend this have an opportunity to let the players serve them and that’s kind of a special thing. Most people that’s ever come has always loved it, and again, it’s an opportunity for us to say thank you for all of the cheerleaders, students, pep bands, dancers. All those people who work for us, it’s an opportunity for us to serve them and say thank you and we can’t do it without you,” Stansbury said.

The Hilltoppers will be back in action on Saturday, Nov. 5th for their second exhibition game against Georgetown College.

