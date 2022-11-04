U.S. Senate Race: Charles Booker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re days away from this year’s midterm election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.

Democratic candidate Charles Booker is running for U.S. Senate against incumbent, Rand Paul.

1) Can you give an example of at least two different bills you would sponsor or cosponsor in Congress that would benefit Kentuckians specifically?

“Well, my platform is the Kentucky New Deal. So that’s life, freedom and prosperity for every single one of us. And the first order of business for me, upon winning this race, which we will win, is to protect democracy, to strengthen our ability to be heard. And that includes legislation like the Donald’s Voting Rights Act, getting dark money, big money out of politics, so that Kentuckians are not drowned out, or sold out, as we’ve been with the person we have been wanting to beat-- Rand Paul. But then right after that, and as we’re doing in this election now, we have to protect the rights of Kentuckians to make decisions over their bodies, our agency and our ability to not be controlled by the worst form of big government. And so of course, we need to vote no on amendment two, but also we need to codify those rights, codify Roe, and I will be a proud vote to do that.”

2) How do your values align with the voters of Kentucky— what makes you different from your opponent?

“Well, the main difference between myself and Rand Paul is that I’ve actually lived the struggles that I’ve talked about. I’m not pandering, I’m not giving talking points. When I talk about the need to make sure that everyone can afford their medication-- I’ve rationed my insulin as a type one diabetic ... just to feed my girls. I’ve been homeless, I’ve suffered the loss of having cousins murdered year after year -- seven in total since 2016 from gun violence. We’ve seen a lot of the pain that is formed by leadership of bringing regular people together, fighting to end poverty. And so when I talk about these issues, people don’t see it as a partisan discussion. They see it as a human being, a Kentuckian, that’s fighting for all of us. And Rand Paul has never done.”

3) While you’ve been on the campaign trail, what have been the most concerns or the biggest issues that you’ve heard from voters?

“The biggest concern that I’m hearing everywhere I go across the country is being able to afford to survive, you know, rising costs and the fact that all of us going through this pandemic, but a lot of families were struggling even before the pandemic and so making sure that folks have good paying jobs, good paying union jobs, and also financial freedom and no one’s having to ration the medicine or struggle between putting food on the table and keeping the lights. These are real issues that I’m talking about dealing with regardless of party, you know, and, and right after that-- the issue that I’m hearing mostly is people are tired of the division. They’re tired of the attacks on democracy, the conspiracy theories, the hatred, the fear-mongering, and Rand Paul is really specialized in all of that. And so, me lifting up a message of humanity, talking about love and family, and saying that we need decency and integrity, and kindness and someone who actually fights for Kentucky. It’s building a coalition of folks that voted for Trump and voted for Bernie Sanders have never voted before and I’m proud of that. And we’re gonna beat Rand Paul.”

