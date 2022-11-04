U.S. Senate Race: Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just a week away from this year’s general election. WBKO News is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with several candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues.

Republican candidate and incumbent, Rand Paul is running for re-election for his U.S. Senate seat.

1) Can you give an example of at least two different bills you would sponsor or cosponsor in Congress that would benefit Kentuckians specifically?

“There’s been a lot of bills that we’ve worked together with Democrats on and a lot of bills, almost everything we do actually benefits Kentucky the same way it benefits the United States. The fact that they’re federal means that they really benefit everybody across the United States. One of the things that we’ve worked on with the other side recently has been a bill to try to do less testing of animals. Drugs are brought forward to the market. And for many decades, it was required that the testing be done on animals. And what we’ve done is removed the mandate, and it’s is now passed in the Senate. But this is a bill that I co-sponsored with a Democrat, the senator from New Jersey. We also worked with the senator from New York, Kirsten Gillibrand on something to have better adjudication of military justice for people who are assaulted in the military. And this is something we’ve worked on for decades. You know, we have a lot of soldiers in Kentucky, so it would apply to them as well. But it’s a way of trying to find justice for people who’ve been attacked or assaulted. Those are two bills that we’ve worked with in a bipartisan fashion that I think have a great deal of impact on people in Kentucky as well as people across United States.”

2) How do your values align with the voters of Kentucky— what makes you different from your opponent?

“You know, I think we’re a socially conservative state. We’re a state that believes that we were created, believes in God, that believes there’s something special about life. And I think that does separate me from my opponent. I think also, we’re people in general in Kentucky, who believe in law and order, basically, who think that crime and the upsurge in crime is a real problem, and that police are good people, not bad people that we need more policing, not less. And so my opponent’s advocacy for defunding the police, I think is alarming to many people in alarming and being so far outside the mainstream that I think most people in Kentucky are not going to want to support someone who wants to get rid of the police.”

3) While you’ve been on the campaign trail, what has been the most concerns or the biggest issues that you’ve heard from voters?

“The number one thing we hear about is prices, rising inflation-- we hear about people complaining about the price of gasoline, it’s gone up 40 45% In the last year, and they really realized that this is from the Biden administration policies. They also say the grocery store, eggs are up 36% and meat is up over 20%. So everywhere you go, people were complaining about it, a lot of workers have to drive 15-20 miles to work. And it’s taken a big chunk out of their paycheck to have to spend so much more. And I think people intrinsically know that inflation has come from the government spending too much money. The Federal Reserve financed the debt and the increase in the money supply. And they think that the Biden Administration has done a terrible job. I mean, not to mention what’s happened with the supply of oil and gas-- they’ve interrupted the supply of oil and gas, and that’s caused also another reason for the prices to skyrocket. And I think what we’re gonna find in this election is people are very, very unhappy with the way the economy is being overseen by the Biden Administration. I think they’re gonna vote for a change.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.