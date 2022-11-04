Windy with Showers Saturday

Wind Advisory in effect through Saturday evening
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high of 80° TIED the all-time warmest temperature for Bowling Green for Nov. 4th! The focus shifts to wind with some rain Saturday.

Rainfall to .50" possible Saturday

On Saturday, a weakening frontal system arrives in our region. This spreads clouds and showers into South-Central KY. Rain from this system won’t amount to all that much (generally less than .50″). The WIND will be the bigger story, gusting at times over 40 mph Saturday! Wind relaxes Saturday night and showers dissipate Sunday morning.

Unseasonably warm weather lingers well into next week. Highs remain in the 70s each day Monday through Thursday with lows mainly in the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Windy and cooler. High 70. Low 53. Winds S at 22 mph, gusts near 40 mph.

SUNDAY: A stray shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. High 73. Low 56. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm. High 77. Low 54. Winds SE at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80R

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 80 (1909)

Record Low: 14 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 36.71″ (-5.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 /Small Particulate Matter: 43)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Harlan County Plane Crash
Name released in deadly Harlan County plane crash
Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow
Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

Latest News

Wind Advisory in effect through Saturday night
Windy with Showers Saturday
A fantastic Friday!
A fantastic Friday!
A fantastic Friday!
A fantastic Friday!
Gusty winds with showers expected Saturday
Near-Record Warmth Friday!