Windy with Showers Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday’s high of 80° TIED the all-time warmest temperature for Bowling Green for Nov. 4th! The focus shifts to wind with some rain Saturday.

Rainfall to .50" possible Saturday

On Saturday, a weakening frontal system arrives in our region. This spreads clouds and showers into South-Central KY. Rain from this system won’t amount to all that much (generally less than .50″). The WIND will be the bigger story, gusting at times over 40 mph Saturday! Wind relaxes Saturday night and showers dissipate Sunday morning.

Unseasonably warm weather lingers well into next week. Highs remain in the 70s each day Monday through Thursday with lows mainly in the 50s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers likely. Windy and cooler. High 70. Low 53. Winds S at 22 mph, gusts near 40 mph.

SUNDAY: A stray shower early, otherwise partly cloudy. High 73. Low 56. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Warm. High 77. Low 54. Winds SE at 12 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 80R

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 80 (1909)

Record Low: 14 (1879)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.45″)

Yearly Precip: 36.71″ (-5.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:45 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:14 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 50 /Small Particulate Matter: 43)

