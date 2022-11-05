20th District State Representative race: Patti Minter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re just days away from this year’s general election and WBKO is taking a closer look at some of the top races this year by sitting down with the candidates to get their take on some of the community’s most important issues, tonight with 20th District State Representative Democrat Patti minter.

As you know, abortion was a big issue across the country and here in Kentucky. What is your position on abortion? And why is that your position?

I’ll be voting no on amendment two. And here’s why. Amendment two is a cruel and an extreme measure that contains no exceptions for victims of rape, or incest. So any victim of rape or incest or even a little girl who had been sexually abused, would be forced to give birth. I don’t think most people think that we should be forcing little girls who’ve been sexually abused, to give birth. And I think people were very concerned about hospital ethics boards being in positions to make decisions for people, when a woman’s very life is at stake. What if you’re bleeding out in the emergency room and doctors not sure what the amendment requires them to do? What if somebody is dealing with preeclampsia and a snap decision has to be made. We don’t need to have anyone making decisions for patients other than doctors and the patient. I don’t know why anybody would want that kind of big government. And once you put it into the Constitution, it’s not reversible. And you can’t really do anything to change it. So because it’s a cruel, extreme amendment that contains no exceptions for rape or incest. And forces, even little girls who’ve been sexually abused to give birth. I’ll be voting no. And that’s what people are telling me as I talk to them here in South Central Kentucky that they’re very concerned about this lack of exceptions. That’s reason enough to vote now.

You’re also very big on education. What would you like to see improved, if anything in Kentucky’s education system?

Well, for years now, we’ve been debating teacher pensions. And when I ran four years ago, I told my constituents, I believe that a pension is a promise. And I will continue to advocate for keeping pension promises to our teachers. This year, the majority in the General Assembly did not give raises to teachers, even as they gave raises to other public employees up to 8%, which is wonderful. But we need to make sure that teachers are compensated adequately, and that they feel valued for the important work they do. We know that teachers are quitting the profession now in record numbers, and many of them are going to Indiana or Tennessee, where they are treated more respectfully compensated better, and have better pension programs. So if the people send me back for another term, I will advocate for teachers to make sure they get the raises. They deserve, the supplies they need, and the ongoing respect that they deserve by making sure that their retirement is funded.

And last question, what issues separate you from your opponents? And why should people agree with you rather than him?

I’ve worked very hard for the people of district 20 For the last four years, and I’ve had a seat at the table at some of the most important tables in the General Assembly. I was asked by the speaker to be on the impeachment committee. I served on the free conference committee to negotiate the tornado recovery bill that’s bringing millions of dollars into this county. I was the only person from Warren County in that group and the only Democrat. I have worked hard across the aisle to draft bipartisan legislation to cap the cost of insulin at $30. For 30 days supply that passed unanimously after two years, I’ve worked hard to pass a bill unanimously that regulates shady student loan processors for the first time in Kentucky history that goes into effect this year. I’ve worked hard across the aisle to build relationships that have given people from South Central Kentucky, a seat at the table, and even more importantly, a voice that they had never had before. So for those reasons, I would ask the people to give me your consideration. I’d be honored to earn their vote for another term as their state representative. I’ll keep my promise to stand up and show up for them just like I’ve been doing for the last four years.

