Cameron Levis recognized for work in recreation conference

Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator Cameron Levis was named...
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator Cameron Levis was named Professional of the Year this week at the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society.(City of Bowling Green)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Special Populations Coordinator, Cameron Levis, has been named Professional of the Year by the Kentucky Recreation and Parks Society.

Levis oversees programs such as wheelchair basketball, adaptive water sports and many other programs for the city’s special population.

He has always had an interest in Parks and Recreation for as long as he can remember. He comes from a family that was involved in Parks and Recreation. His grandfather, Dr. Alton Little, and his mother, B.J. Little Levis, are both in the KRPS Hall of Fame.

Levis’ grandfather bought a KRPS membership for him when he was born and continued to pay his dues until Levis took a job with the city when he was 22.

Earlier this year Levis released a book, “Home is Where Your Park Is”, a playful look through the eyes of a child at what the child imagines is the perfect park.

“Professionally it’s humbling. It’s a great honor. It represents my work with the city and the book I released in April,” Levis said about the award in a press release. Levis sees his book as a tool for park advocacy and was a presenter during this week’s KRPS conference in Corbin, Kentucky.

Levis nominated two other people for awards through KRPS.

Warren County Parks Director Chris Kummer received the Fellow Award, recognizing his outstanding achievements in the field.

Stan England received the David Lose Award for his efforts in partnership and community service efforts for over 50 years in Bowling Green and Warren County, including the BGPR Junior Golf program.

“I nominated both for the awards and was ecstatic to see them get the much-deserved honor as well,” Levis said.

The Kummer Little Recreation Center is named after Levis’s grandfather and Kummer’s father, Biff Kummer. Little and Kummer were both recreation professors at Western Kentucky University.

“It was really a full-circle moment,” Levis said of the two men receiving awards at the same time.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

