Charles Booker visits Bowling Green to speak with supporters

From the Hood to the Holler to the Vette City
Charles Booker speaks to Bowling Green ahead of Election Day
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Election season is in full swing,

Charles Booker (D), candidate for U.S. Senate, visited Bowling Green on November 4th, at the Funky Bean Italian Restaurant and Coffee Bar. He spoke with supporters on the upcoming election, his policies, and what he would do if elected on Tuesday.

Bowling Green was the final stop on Booker’s campaign bus tour in Western Kentucky. He also visited Henderson, Madisonville, Powderly, Paducah and Hopkinsville.

Booker said that he and his campaign team are hoping to prove his doubters wrong on Tuesday when Election results start to roll in.

“Folks that are like ‘write Kentucky off, do not worry about Kentucky.’ I am going to tell you, the first words that are going to come out of my mouth on Election night when we win this thing is, ‘do not ignore Kentucky anymore. Do not count us out anymore.’” Booker said to a crowd of supporters.

Many supporters came sporting “Kentucky New Deal” baseball caps, Booker t-shirts, and received campaign signs at the meet-and-greet. One supporter even brought Booker’s novel for him to sign.

Early voting ends Saturday, November 5th. If you are wanting to vote early, you can visit the WBKO Midterm Election Guide, or visit the Kentucky State Board of Elections website.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

