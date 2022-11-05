Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”

Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.

The parade featured many local businesses, organizations, schools, and supporters of the United States military.

“If it is not raining, it is not training. It has been a great day. We are just trying to bring awareness before the actual day (November 11th) so people can get into that mentality of getting ready to celebrate veterans. We are excited about it,” said Jeremy Harrell, former veteran and founder of Veteran’s Club Incorporated.

Harrell helped organize the parade saying that the support from the community of Bowling Green today was an act of patriotism, and something he was not expecting given the conditions.

“I walked a mile and a half, and in a mile and a half, I saw more support from the residents and citizens of Bowling Green than I have seen in much bigger cities,” said Harrell.

“I mean, there are businesses that have ‘thank you for your service.’ There are people standing out in the rain. They have got their children out in the rain. They are waving and being thankful. What an amazing community, and what a patriotic community. It made us feel right at home here.”

USOA Mrs. Kentucky and Glasgow native, Erica Hildreth, was born in a military family and is married to a veteran herself. She said that the community support at parades like today mean more to veterans than any of us will ever know.

“To cultivate that sense of community that our veterans really need. They need to know that they are not alone here at home,” said Hildreth.

“My husband served for 20 years, 12 tours, so when they come back it is a great way to bring them together and offer that friendship and that community that we have around us.”

Although it is a week before Veterans Day, there is never a bad time to honor those who served this country.

Veterans Day is on November 11, 2022.

