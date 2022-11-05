Football Friday Night, 11-4-22
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football.
Final
Ohio County 0
Bowling Green 49
Final
Grayson County 14
Greenwood 36
Final
Hopkins County Central 0
Warren East 46
Final
Allen County-Scottsville 14
Logan County 35
Final
Holy Cross (Louisville) 42
Russellville 14
Final
Hopkinsville 24
Franklin-Simpson 17
