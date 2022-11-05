Football Friday Night, 11-4-22

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lauren Floyd and Kaden Gaylord-Day tackle the first round of the playoffs head-on as it’s win or go home for each team from here on out in the 2022 season of high school football.

FFN Week 12: Ohio County vs Bowling Green

Final

Ohio County 0

Bowling Green 49

FFN Week 12: Grayson County vs Greenwood

Final

Grayson County 14

Greenwood 36

FFN Week 12: Hopkins County Central vs Warren East

Final

Hopkins County Central 0

Warren East 46

FFN Week 12: Logan County surpasses ACS to advance in the playoffs

Final

Allen County-Scottsville 14

Logan County 35

FFN Week 12: Russellville falls to Holy Cross, ending their season with a 1-10 record

Final

Holy Cross (Louisville) 42

Russellville 14

FFN Week 12: Franklin-Simpson loses 17-point lead to fall in the first round

Final

Hopkinsville 24

Franklin-Simpson 17

