General Mills awards BGISD official with custom Wheaties box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teachers make the world go round. Some teach history, math, or science, but one Bowling Green School official is teaching the importance of nutrition. She’s now being recognized for it by General Mills.

For the past four years, Dalla Emerson has been the Bowling Green Independent School District Child Nutrition Director.

On November 4th, she was recognized as a General Mills, ‘Tray-Blazer.’

“I’m just really honored to be considered and to have won the one for this year because it’s all about our babies,” said Emerson.

This title acknowledges the hard work of school nutrition staff, who go above and beyond to feed children in the community.

“We try to educate our kids on understanding the importance of food and the nourishment for our bodies. Not just as a snack here and there, but why we feed them what we feed them and how we feed them,” said Emerson.

Only eighteen people, including Dalla, have received this award nationwide.

She also received a custom Wheaties box with her face printed on the front.

“I mean I really enjoy that my photo is on the front, but this is what really hit my heart and the waterworks started because it just validates everything that me and my team do every day. I have an amazing team all over the district,” said Emerson.

Emerson goes on to talk about the annual school trip they take the children on to see first-hand how food is grown.

“Once a year we take all five of our elementary schools to a local farm and the kids get to experience the farm life. They get to pick kale they get to touch the vegetables that are growing, they get to learn about that process and how it makes it from ground to table,” said Emerson.

Although it is just a box, Emerson explains that it is even more symbolic.

“Let’s just continue to elevate the bar and keep pushing. So it’s going to be a little reminder every time I look at it that we’re doing something right- let’s make sure we don’t drop the ball,” said Emerson.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.