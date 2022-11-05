Mountain Comprehensive Care hosts “Grief Retreat”

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintings, books and all kinds of activities were included in the “Grief Retreat,” an event for Eastern Kentuckians faced with hard times after recent tragedies.

“They need spaces where they can just come and be with each other, and realize they’re not alone, and just also have fun,” said Leila Salisbury, the Executive Director of Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families.

Organizers are reaching out to the community, instead of waiting for someone to speak up.

“Often they won’t reach out and say, you know, ‘I need help, I’m sad.’ They’ll do it in other ways,” said Mary Reffitt, the Juvenile Intervention Services Program Coordinator.

Children were the primary focus, as some are having to take on tasks beyond their years.

“Especially when there’s been a loss, they take on a lot of responsibility, and they’re hurting, but they’re trying to care for maybe their parents or the other people in their family who are hurting,” Leila Salisbury said.

Seeing the support of others shows they are not alone in the grieving process.

“When you have another person, that’s going through the same thing as you, you can provide support for each other. You don’t feel alone,” participant Tiffany Fannin said.

You can call the confidential Mountain Comprehensive Care mental health crisis line at 1-800-422-1060.

