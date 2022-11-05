People continue to vote early on the last day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -With only one day left to participate in early voting, Kentuckians are actively hitting the poles.

Election Day is Tuesday, and community members are scrambling to get their early votes in before the big day.

In Warren County, there are five early voting locations.

Many say they took advantage of the early voting to beat the long lines that occur on Election Day. They said the process was quick and painless.

“I wanted to go ahead and take care of it. It’s just so easy to come out now. You know, I think I was in and out in maybe 5 to 10 minutes,” said voter, David Witty.

Another voter said the option to early vote made it much easier for her to get it done since Election Day did not work with her busy schedule.

“My son will be out of school Tuesday, so it’s just easier. We’ve needed this for a really long time just to make it more accommodating, especially for people working the second and third shifts. This is definitely progress. I’m also going to be standing out holding election signs for some of my favorite candidates on Tuesday, so that’s why I’m here today,” said voter, Maegan Hance.

Here is a list of voting locations along with times for the final day of early voting tomorrow:

Warren County

Ephram White Park (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday)

Living Hope Baptist Church (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday)

Michael O. Buchanon Park (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday)

Phil Moore Park (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday)

Sugar Maple Square (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday)

Allen County

Allen County Courtroom (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Barren County

Barren County Extension Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday)

Butler County

Butler County Courthouse Lobby (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday)

Hart County

Hart County Clerk’s Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday)

Logan County

Logan County Extension Office (6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday)

Edmonson County

Edmonson County Clerk’s Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Simpson County

Historic Simpson County Courthouse (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Metcalfe County

New Government Building (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Monroe County

Monroe County Courthouse (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Muhlenberg County

Merle Travis Center (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

Ohio County

Ohio County Clerk’s Office (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)

