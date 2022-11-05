Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event

God's Pantry Food Bank
God's Pantry Food Bank(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - This Thanksgiving, hundreds of Kentuckians will not have to wonder if they will have a Thanksgiving meal or not.

“It is amazing, and I can’t tell you how honored and blessed I am to be here and be part of this and know that we’re helping our neighbors that may not have a meal this year,” said Angela Jackson, Regional Resource Engagement Specialist for God’s Pantry Food Bank.

As part of its annual Sharing Thanksgiving Basket Brigade, God’s Pantry Food Bank hosted dozens of volunteers at the Southeast Regional Distribution Center to put together 1,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes.

“One of the things that we really cherish about sharing Thanksgiving is an opportunity for us to help households that may not have a meal to eat and to gather with loved ones to share in the blessings of a Thanksgiving meal and the joy of whatever life may hold going forward,” said God’s Pantry Food Bank CEO Michael Halligan.

These food boxes along with other Thanksgiving supplies will be distributed later this month to families in Laurel, Clay and Jackson Counties.

“We’re giving out a box of food, a turkey, eggs, potatoes, onions, the whole meal for a thousand families,” said Jonathan Gibson, God’s Pantry Food Bank Transportation Specialist.

Those with God’s Pantry Food Bank said events like this do more than just feed those in need.

“Its indescribable because you’re literally changing someone’s life, not just for that day, but for the whole rest of the year,” said Gibson. “You’re giving them hope for Christmas, and you know, ‘hey we had Thanksgiving and the Lord’s been good to me and its been awesome and we have hope to do better.’”

Through the organization’s usual meal distributions, God’s Pantry Food Bank is still focusing on flood relief efforts. The organization received a $300,000 donation from Jackson Warewashing Systems during the basket brigade event to continue their relief efforts.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

