Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy out of Kentucky

By Gray News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a missing toddler believed to have been abducted by his father.

One-year-old Johnny Kirk was last seen on Nov. 6 in Lovely, Kentucky, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is described to be 2 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and Ninja Turtle pants.

Johnny is believed to have been abducted by his father, also named Johnny Kirk.

Kirk is 25 years old and has brown hair and brown eyes. He is described to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dirty dark blue shirt and dirty blue jeans.

Photos of Johnny or Kirk are not available at this time.

The two are believed to traveling in a cream-colored Chevrolet Suburban with Ohio license plates, number JNG4637.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kentucky State Police at 606-433-7711.

