EKY animal shelter discuss post-flood issues and how people can help

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) in Hazard serves Perry, Breathitt, Knott and Letcher Counties, all of which were impacted by the flood in July.

“I’ve been a volunteer with the shelter for 11 years now and I’ve never seen it like it is now,” said Pam Blair, KRRAS’ spay and neuter coordinator. “Its been really bad.”

Those with the shelter said they often reach over-capacity, but the flood escalated the issue.

“Here recently its been pretty sad,” said shelter manager Allie Mullins. “People are still having to turn their animals in because the people that they’re staying with won’t let them keep them or the places they’ve found to rent won’t allow animals, and its hard to see the families and the animals who have that bond have to be separated.”

Those with the shelter said inflation has also contributed to more flood victims dropping off their animals.

“Every time you go to the store, the price of dog and cat food has gone up,” said Mullins.

Shelter workers said they have been fortunate to have disaster groups and rescue organizations step in to volunteer, but they need more local support as well.

“To help, of course, would be to spay and neuter your animals,” said Mullins. “We already have 20-40 animals coming in a day. Its still a struggle to get everyone down here taken care of. Volunteers make a huge difference.”

Even though things have been overwhelming after the flood, shelter staff remain hopeful things will be better.

“I think once people get in homes and things go back to normal, the population will go back to a manageable amount,” said Mullins.

KRRAS and the Floyd County Animal Shelter have recently received grants from PetSmart Charities and Petco Love to aid in flood relief efforts.

Those with KRRAS said they were fortunate to receive donations immediately following the flood, but they are still in need of cat food and cat litter.

