Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting

Mickeal McCathren faces a murder charge in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.
Mickeal McCathren faces a murder charge in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Kalup Phillips and WBKO News Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man initially arrested for assault in a Sunday morning shooting now faces a murder charge after the victim died.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to the 3000-block of Spring Hollow for a report of a shooting Sunday morning.

The victim, Adrian J. Starks, walked to a neighbor’s apartment to inform them someone had shot him.

Officers arrested the suspect, Mickeal McCathren. Officers found him hiding in a bedroom. Officials charged McCathren with first-degree assault at the time of his arrest.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the time of the shooting. However, he later died.

McCathren now faces a murder charge, possession of a defaced firearm, and possesion of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s in the Warren County Regional Jail. Police did not release a potential motive or reason behind the shooting in their initial release.

