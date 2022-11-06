Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man initially arrested for assault in a Sunday morning shooting now faces a murder charge after the victim died.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers responded to the 3000-block of Spring Hollow for a report of a shooting Sunday morning.

The victim, Adrian J. Starks, walked to a neighbor’s apartment to inform them someone had shot him.

Officers arrested the suspect, Mickeal McCathren. Officers found him hiding in a bedroom. Officials charged McCathren with first-degree assault at the time of his arrest.

The victim was listed in critical condition at the time of the shooting. However, he later died.

McCathren now faces a murder charge, possession of a defaced firearm, and possesion of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He’s in the Warren County Regional Jail. Police did not release a potential motive or reason behind the shooting in their initial release.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.