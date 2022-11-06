Warm for the time being!

A BIG change for late next week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening.

A BIG change coming late next week!
A BIG change coming late next week!(WBKO)

The beginning of next week is going to bring us mostly sunny skies with high temperatures staying the mid 70s across the area. Any outdoor activities through Thursday will be a go! As the week progress into Friday we get out next system bringing much cooler temperatures, seeing a high near 62 on Friday. There is a slight chance of rain on Veterans Day. Next weekend will be our first taste of winter with a high temperature reaching to around 45 and lows in the mid-30s Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 73. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 74. Low 54. Winds E at 10 mph.

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny and mild. High 73. Low 48. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1909)

Record Low: 15 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-5.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 /Small Particulate Matter: 18)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery
Kaven T. Eder, 21 of Glasgow
Barren County man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges
Faisl Alzharani
One arrested, victim airlifted in Bowling Green shooting

Latest News

EKY animal shelter offering low-cost spay and neuter options, hoping to curb overpopulation
God's Pantry Food Bank
Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event
there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the...
Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade
Floyd Co Diabetes Coalition hosts event
Floyd County Diabetes Coalition hosts “Walk Your Way” event