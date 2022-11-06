Warm for the time being!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As time falls back, our temperatures remain above average for the next couple of days. Skies will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high near 73. Low near 54 with clear skies into the evening.

A BIG change coming late next week! (WBKO)

The beginning of next week is going to bring us mostly sunny skies with high temperatures staying the mid 70s across the area. Any outdoor activities through Thursday will be a go! As the week progress into Friday we get out next system bringing much cooler temperatures, seeing a high near 62 on Friday. There is a slight chance of rain on Veterans Day. Next weekend will be our first taste of winter with a high temperature reaching to around 45 and lows in the mid-30s Saturday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. High 73. Low 54. Winds SW at 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. High 74. Low 54. Winds E at 10 mph.

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny and mild. High 73. Low 48. Winds E at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 70

Today’s Low: 64

Normal High: 64

Normal Low: 41

Record High: 82 (1909)

Record Low: 15 (1991)

Today’s Precip: 0.14″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-5.76″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 5:44 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 25 /Small Particulate Matter: 18)

