WKU pulls away from Georgetown in the second half, winning its second exhibition game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU won its last exhibition game before the regular season defeating Georgetown College 88-68.

Georgetown College. 2 and a half hour down the road came into diddle arena for what was a highly competitive game that saw each team have a lead at a certain point down the stretch.

Dontaie Allen led the charge with 18 points and shot three-for-seven from behind the arc. Jairus Hamilton followed with 17 points on six-of-nine shooting and six rebounds. Luke Frampton finished with 12 points and three assists. For the tigers Drew Lamont led with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Frampton came out the gates on fire for the hilltoppers scoring the first nine points for WKU, all behind the three point line. The tops were in a tough, physical battle with the tigers as they came into diddle with something to prove, being one of the top NAIA programs in the nation.

Going into the locker room the game was tied at 38 with the hilltoppers shooting 50 percent from behind the arc but the Tigers were shooting 49 percent overall and were outrebounding WKU 22-to-15.

For half of the last twenty minutes of play it remained a close game but when the second unity came in, including Khristian Lander and Tyrone Marshall...It changed the whole game as they went on a huge run to put the tops up by 20 with under five minutes left.

WKU held the Tigers to just two field goals in the final 10-plus minutes of the game, one of those buckets coming at the 1:01 mark. The Tops ended the entire game on a 29-5 run, spanning 10:24 on the clock.

WKU’s bench outscored the Tigers’ 37-10. The Hilltoppers scored 24 points off of Georgetown turnovers, with 16 of those coming in the latter half.

With Emmanuel Akot out of the game due to illness, the tops depth and hustle proved to be too much for Georgetown as they pulled away in this one winning 88-to-68.

The next time the Hilltoppers are on the court it will count towards their record. They will be traveling across the state to take on Eastern Kentucky in the regular season opener in Richmond. That game will be on Thursday at 6 p.m. C.T. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.