Briggs earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week after monumental performance

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU took sweeps on the road against Florida Atlantic and FIU, the Lady Toppers are now 13-0 in the conference and have a perfect record on the road. Outside hitter Paige Briggs was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Committing only two hitting errors over the weekend in Florida, Briggs hit .595 between two matches.

The senior from Michigan hit a perfect match, with no errors, picking up 17 kills for a .680 hitting clip -- her second-best of her career, while stuffing four blocks and two service aces against Florida Atlantic and FAU, averaging 5.25 points a set.

WKU wraps up the regular season with their final home match of the season, hosting top-25 ranked Rice inside Diddle Arena, Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Senior night recognition will occur prior to the first serve and the match will be broadcast on HSSN on Facebook.

