Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity at International Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bristow Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates at an International Fair, Monday morning.

Several multi-lingual students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades created and put together displays to talk about their cultural backgrounds and where they came from.

“This gives our students who have a more developed diverse culture a chance to share with their classmates that maybe they don’t normally have the opportunity to...and show some pride in their history and their culture that maybe their friends don’t know about,” Briggs said.

The students involved in the presentations were able to be creative in how they presented their culture to their classmates and, while many of the students built posters and used bullet points, Briggs said they were also able to bring in anything that their families may have let them use if they wanted to.

“We just gave them free rein to create their displays,” she said, “ask[ed] them to maybe bring in clothing or different types of things that their family has collected from their home country so that they can share it with the rest of the students”.

There were a total of 32 displays representing many different counties, including Mexico, Venezuela, and El Salvador.

“My culture is El Salvador and the things that we like to eat there are like tamales, pupusas, and things like that,” one of the fifth graders participating in the fair said.

