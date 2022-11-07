Carol Shaw honored as November’s Hometown Hero of the Month

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

This month, Hughes and Coleman have selected Carol Shaw. We first honored Shaw in April 2022.

For years, Shaw has helped others with food and clothing.

“As a human being, she serves everyone; if you need clothing, we have a clothing closet. It is nonprofit, if you need food, Carol has a food kitchen. We work for feed America, and Carol is in charge of all of us women and the men who help at certain times of the month,” says Sherri Whittaker, who helps Carol.

“For years, I was a foster parent, and I saw the needs of people in my community, and the needs of them and probably about 20- 25 years ago, the Lord told me to start a clothing closet to help families, not just foster families, but all families,” Shaw said.

Shaw credits her ability to help others to Meadow Land Baptist Church.

“Give back through donations, anything that you can’t use, that’s in good shape. Somebody else can use what you’re blessed with that God has given you, share it with others, and that’s what I try to live by,” Shaw told WBKO News.

Whittake believes communities need leaders like Shaw.

“If we don’t have leaders in our communities, we do not have a community, and Carol is one of those leaders,” added Whittaker.

“I just thank God, he’s kept me strong through all of this so that I can keep going and doing his work,” adds Carol.

