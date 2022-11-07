Fake rideshare driver accused of drugging Nashville victims before stealing credit cards

Victims claimed the woman offered them a water bottle and they claimed to have blacked out.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a woman allegedly posing as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville.

She is accused of scheming to steal male victims’ wallets and use their credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards.

Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years. Victims recall getting into what they believed to be their rideshare where the female driver offered them a water bottle and they claim to have blacked out.

All of the victims have reported waking up without their wallets. Their credit cards were then used at various stores like Walmart, Kroger and Target to purchase large sums of gift cards. One victim said his phone was used to transfer money through Bitcoin and Cash App.

Anyone with information on this woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Surveillance of woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver
Surveillance of woman accused of being a fake rideshare driver(Metro Nashville Police)

