Glasgow Police hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive starting Nov. 7 and going through Dec. 6.

The department will be collecting holiday donations for residents of Barren County, and will fill as many requests as possible based on the donations received.

The public can donate a new, unwrapped toy for children ages newborn to 16-years-old or non-perishable food items.

The drop off locations will be the Glasgow Police Department located at 101 Pin Oak Lane, the Glasgow Fire Department Station 1 at 203 South Broadway Street and Station 2 at 130 Cross Street.

The department asks that anyone seeking assistance or needing on the list to receive assistance to send a private message to the Glasgow Police Department’s Facebook page.

Residents will receive a call once enough donations have been received to fill their box and the pick up dates will be Dec. 20-21.

