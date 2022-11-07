BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A few isolated showers are possible this early morning, especially south of Bowling Green. These showers will dissipate quickly, so you won’t need the rain gear for long.

Isolated showers early, then dry and mild later

Most of us will wake up to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still mild to start. Daytime highs on average for today flirt with the low 60s, but our actual highs will make it to the low and mid 70s. The mild and dry stretch continue through most of the work week! Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Mild. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny and mild. High 71. Low 48. Winds E at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 75. Low 49. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 82 (1909)

Record Low Today: 20 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.14 (-0.55″)

So Far This Year: 36.85″ (-5.88″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

