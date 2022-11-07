Man poured hot water on 3-year-old, causing second-degree burns, police say

Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Kenneth Maduabuchi Okorie is charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in South Carolina has been charged after he poured boiling hot water on a child as a form of punishment, police said.

According to Rock Hill police, the mother of a 3-year-old girl told officers that Kenneth Madaubuchi Okorie poured hot water on the child’s cheek.

The girl was taken to an area hospital and treated for second-degree burns.

It’s unclear what relation Okorie has to the child.

Police said Okorie has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Mickeal McCathren faces a murder charge in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.
Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
Clock in front of sunset
How changing the clocks can affect for your health

Latest News

The aftermath of destruction from Russian-fired cluster bombs can be seen in Pokrovsk, Ukraine,...
Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson
FILE -
Justice Department to monitor voting rights across 24 states
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks during the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm...
UN chief, Gore, others give heated warnings in climate talks
Bristow Elementary students gave presentations of international diversity.
Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli prime minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Biden congratulates Israel’s Netanyahu on election victory