Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Mickeal McCathren faces a murder charge in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.
Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

Latest News

Carol Shaw is honored as November's Hometown Hero of the Month for helping feed the community.
Carol Shaw honored as November’s Hometown Hero of the Month
A 49-year-old woman, her two daughters and a granddaughter were shot and killed in Orlando...
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole threatens Bahamas, Florida coast
Man arrested for Bowling Green shooting, murder