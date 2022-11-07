Reed earns CFPA Week 10 Honorable Mention honors

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time this season, WKU quarterback Austin Reed has earned College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week.

Reed was also recognized with honorable mention honors after his Week 4 performance against FIU.

In WKU’s dominant 59-7 victory over Charlotte, Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards and six touchdowns while completing 23 of 38 passes. His six touchdown passes went to six different receivers, and his first two throws of the game both resulted in touchdown passes.

Reed has thrown for 3,171 yards and 28 touchdowns this year while rushing for six more scores.

Reed and the Hilltoppers return home for a matchup with Rice on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. WKU will honor its seniors prior to the start of the game.

