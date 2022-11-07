Reed wins C-USA Offensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU quarterback Austin Reed has been named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

It is Reed’s first player of the week honor and WKU’s fourth player of the week this season.

Reed threw for a season-high 409 yards and six touchdowns while completing 23 of 38 passes in WKU’s 59-7 victory over Charlotte. His six touchdown passes went to six different receivers, and his first two throws of the game both resulted in touchdown passes.

Reed has thrown for 3,171 yards and 28 touchdowns this year while rushing for six more touchdowns. Reed also earned College Football Performance Awards Honorable Mention National Performer of the Week on Sunday.

The Hilltoppers will be in action again on Saturday, Nov. 12, when they host Rice in their home finale. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT and the game can be watched on ESPN+.

