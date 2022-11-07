Warm start to the work week!

Weather whiplash later this week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies seem to be the dominating feature to start the work week. Temperatures staying slightly above average through Thursday.

Weather whiplash later this week!
Weather whiplash later this week!(WBKO)

We have a warming trend continuing into the start of the work week with temperatures staying the low to mid-70s through Thursday. Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Mild. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny and mild. High 71. Low 48. Winds E at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 75. Low 49. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 81 (1915)

Record Low: 20 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-5.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 /Small Particulate Matter: 13)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The arrest was made by UK Police at Boyd Hall on UK’s campus. Sophia Rosing was booked at the...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
For the last month or so, community members of the Alvaton area have been reporting a man who...
Officials warn citizens of alleged scammer in Warren County
Cheryl Bennett was arrested for the murder of Michael O. Logsdon.
Glasgow Police arrest and charge woman for murder
Mickeal McCathren faces a murder charge in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.
Police charge man with murder in Sunday morning shooting
Kentucky Lottery Powerball winning ticket
Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

Latest News

A BIG change coming late next week!
Warm for the time being!
Wind Advisory in effect through Saturday night
Windy with Showers Saturday
Wind Advisory in effect through Saturday night
Windy with Showers Saturday
A fantastic Friday!
A fantastic Friday!