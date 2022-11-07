Warm start to the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies seem to be the dominating feature to start the work week. Temperatures staying slightly above average through Thursday.

Weather whiplash later this week! (WBKO)

We have a warming trend continuing into the start of the work week with temperatures staying the low to mid-70s through Thursday. Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Mild. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 10 mph.

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny and mild. High 71. Low 48. Winds E at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 75. Low 49. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 78

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 81 (1915)

Record Low: 20 (1901)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: T (-0.55″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-5.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:43 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 /Small Particulate Matter: 13)

