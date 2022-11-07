Warm start to the work week!
Weather whiplash later this week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunny skies seem to be the dominating feature to start the work week. Temperatures staying slightly above average through Thursday.
We have a warming trend continuing into the start of the work week with temperatures staying the low to mid-70s through Thursday. Our next cold front is going to be a strong one arriving Friday afternoon. With that in mind, Friday evening we could see temperatures dip in the mid-30s! It might be time to bring out those heavier coats and sock hats for the weekend.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
MONDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Mild. High 73. Low 51. Winds NE at 10 mph.
TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny and mild. High 71. Low 48. Winds E at 6 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 75. Low 49. Winds SE at 5 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 78
Today’s Low: 53
Normal High: 63
Normal Low: 40
Record High: 81 (1915)
Record Low: 20 (1901)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: T (-0.55″)
Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-5.88″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″
Today’s Sunset: 4:43 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 /Small Particulate Matter: 13)
