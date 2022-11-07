WKU at Auburn kickoff time and TV selection has been announced

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The kickoff time and television selection for WKU’s trip to take on Auburn has been announced.

The Hilltoppers and Tigers will play at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on the SEC Network.

WKU and Auburn have played two times previously with the Tigers claiming victories in 2003 and 2005. It will mark the first time the Tops have taken on an SEC program since visiting Arkansas in 2019. WKU defeated the Razorbacks 45-19 in that game.

Before the Hilltoppers travel to Auburn, they will play their final home game of the season against Rice on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. CT.

