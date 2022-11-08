Afternoon temperatures look great for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The rest of your work week is looking great temperature wise seeing highs in the 70s through Thursday and still above average Friday. Expect more sunshine in the next two days before a major change arrives Friday.

rain chances remain slim

Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower Friday. Most of us will not experience rain through at least next Tuesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 77. Low 44. Winds SE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 73. Low 53. Winds SW at 5 mph.

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY): P/cloudy. Slight chance of showers (best chance east). High 66. Low 34. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 76

Today’s Low: 59

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 40

Record High: 82 (2020)

Record Low: 19 (1971)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.14 (-0.77″)

Yearly Precip: 36.85″ (-6.10″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:18 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 /Small Particulate Matter: 17)

