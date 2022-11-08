Glasgow man killed in Hart Co. shooting

Man arrested in connection to a shooting in Hart County
Man arrested in connection to a shooting in Hart County
By Kalup Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Hart County.

According to a news release, KSP received a call of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. on Monday. The shooting happened at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community.

KSP said the preliminary investigation indicates that 62-year-old Dennis Wells, of Magnolia, was in a verbal altercation with 31-year-old William Kelleher, of Glasgow.

Wells reportedly took out a gun and fired multiple shots at Kelleher, hitting him several times.

Kelleher was taken to a hospital in Elizabethtown and then transported to a Louisville hospital, where he died.

Wells was arrested and charged with murder and is in the Hart County jail. Jail records show he’s booked on a $250,000 bond and has a court date set for Nov. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

