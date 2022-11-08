A great day to get your vote in!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Tuesday! Temperatures this morning will linger in the low to mid 60s - so perhaps you’ll need a light sweater to start.

A look at your election day forecast!

Expect fair to partly cloudy skies Election Day through Thursday. Afternoon readings will remain unseasonably warm until we arrive at the weekend. On Friday (Veterans Day), a sharp cold front moves through, sending in our coldest air of the season! Highs tumble into the 40s Saturday and Sunday, with lows plunging into the very cold 20s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower Friday. Most of us will not experience rain through at least next Monday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY (Election Day): Mostly sunny. Mild. High 71. Low 45. Winds NE at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 75. Low 46. Winds SE at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 73. Low 49. Winds S at 5 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 40

Record High Today: 82 (1909)

Record Low Today: 20 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 4:42 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.14 (-0.55″)

So Far This Year: 36.85″ (-5.88″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14/Small Particulate Matter: 23)

Pollen Count: 2.9 (Low)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.