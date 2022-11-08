Rand Paul, wife vote at Warren County voting center

By Kalup Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul and his wife voted for the 2022 Mid-Term elections Tuesday morning.

The pair arrived around 10 a.m. at Cumberland Trace Elementary, one of the voting centers in Warren County.

After voting, Paul spoke with reporters commenting on the enthusiasm he’s seeing with voters.

“There are large numbers. My son was here at 6:00 this morning, and there was a line out the door,” Sen. Paul said. “One of the interesting things about the election now in Kentucky is that we have fewer precincts but a lot more voting spaces. It seems to me to be an improvement.”

Paul told WBKO’s Kelly Dean that he’s looking forward to seeing a “red wave” this evening as results come and we learn which party will take control of the U.S. House and Senate.

“I think we’re going to pick up the majority, not only in the House but in the Senate,” Sen. Paul said. “I’m excited to be part of shaping a direction for our country.”

Paul’s Democratic opponent, Charles Booker, voted early on Friday. He was at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville on Thursday to cast his vote.

