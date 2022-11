BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Republican incumbent Brett Guthrie has kept his seat from challenger Hank Lindeman.

With 71% of the total votes reported, Guthrie won the seat with 148,388, or 71% of the reported vote as of 12:30 a.m. and Linderman has 59,310 total votes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.