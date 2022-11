BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican Jamie Bewley Byrd won against Democrat incumbent Micheal Hale for the Barren County Judge-Executive seat Tuesday night.

Byrd gained 8,433, or 60% of the reported votes and Hale gained 5,706, or 40% of the reported votes.

