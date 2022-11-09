Forest fires reported in several counties across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One day ahead of a Red Flag Warning, forest fires are already popping up in several Eastern Kentucky counties.

A Fire Weather Watch or Warning has been issued for the shaded areas. Get the latest here: https://t.co/o5m2mMtlJf pic.twitter.com/mnkWMiPIw8 — Evan Hatter (@EvanWYMT) November 8, 2022

So far, fires have been reported in Breathitt, Floyd, Estill, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Perry, Pike, Owsley, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe counties. Estill County is under a state of emergency for wildfires there.

A fire was also reported in Martin Tuesday night.

Fire near Martin, KY (WYMT)

JUST IN: So far, we have gotten reports of forest fires in several counties across the region, including here in Perry. Seth Caudill snapped these this afternoon from his plane. Get the latest info here: https://t.co/F8zvYbOkSD pic.twitter.com/nF8RwsKufY — WYMT (@WYMT) November 8, 2022

