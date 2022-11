BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Doug Gorman (R) attains the spot for Warren County Judge Executive.

Gorman has won with 24, 648 votes to Keith Evanoffs’ (D) 10, 845 and Jim Duffers’ (I) 2, 343. He was able to capture 65% of the votes.

