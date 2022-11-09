Kentucky voters reject constitutional amendment on abortion

(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky voters have rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have removed any protection for abortion rights from the constitution of their deeply red state.

The defeat of the proposed constitutional amendment in Tuesday’s election revealed an apparent gap between voter sentiment and the expectations of lawmakers in Kentucky, where the legislature is heavily Republican and has moved to ban most abortions.

Lawmakers added the proposed amendment to the ballot in 2021, a move some thought would drive more conservative voters to the polls before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paul, Booker
Sen. Paul defeats democratic opponent Charles Booker in U.S. Senate race
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20
Man arrested in connection to a shooting in Hart County
Glasgow man killed in Hart Co. shooting
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky

Latest News

Guthrie, Linderman
Brett Guthrie keeps U.S. House District 2 seat
Haley, Byrd
Byrd unseats Hale in Barren County Judge-Executive race
First District Magistrate, Doug Gorman, announces run for Warren County Judge-Executive.
Gorman sweeps competition for Warren County Judge Executive
Minter, Jackson
Kevin Jackson unseats incumbent Rep. Patti Minter in House District 20